Mysuru to host KAN Cohort-2 Demo Day October 30 2026
Business
Mysuru is set to host the KAN Cohort-2 Demo Day on October 30, 2026, bringing together 20 promising startups and investors.
Organized by SJCE-STEP and JAIN Launchpad, this event gives young companies from fields like edtech, health care, and electric mobility a shot at pitching their ideas and connecting with industry leaders.
Pitches demos graduation for KAN NIDHI
Expect live investor pitches, product demos, and a graduation ceremony for innovators from the KAN and NIDHI programs.
As SJCE-STEP CEO B. Shivashankar puts it, the event is all about "the event comes at a time when strengthening regional start-up ecosystems has become an important part of expanding Karnataka's innovation economy" by helping new tech talent find support and opportunities.