N. Chandrababu Naidu opens Jonnagiri private gold mine in Kurnool

Mine to generate ₹57cr for state

This mine is expected to bring in ₹57 crore for the state in its first year (and even more as production grows), funding projects like health, education, and water supply.

Geomysore is already helping out nearby villages by supplying drinking water daily during summers.

Plus, the operation has created about 600 jobs so far.

There's even talk of renaming Jonnagiri village "Swarnagiri" as part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 initiative, highlighting its new role as a gold hub for India's future.