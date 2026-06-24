N. Chandrababu Naidu opens Jonnagiri private gold mine in Kurnool
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: Jonnagiri gold mine just opened in Kurnool district, thanks to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Run by Geomysore Services India Pvt . Ltd. it's now the country's largest private and only active private gold mine.
The site covers nearly 600 hectares and aims to produce 400kg of gold in the current financial year (2026-27), with plans to hit one metric ton annually soon.
Mine to generate ₹57cr for state
This mine is expected to bring in ₹57 crore for the state in its first year (and even more as production grows), funding projects like health, education, and water supply.
Geomysore is already helping out nearby villages by supplying drinking water daily during summers.
Plus, the operation has created about 600 jobs so far.
There's even talk of renaming Jonnagiri village "Swarnagiri" as part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 initiative, highlighting its new role as a gold hub for India's future.