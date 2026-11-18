Since Tata took over in 2022, Air India has been hit by rising fuel costs and flight disruptions thanks to airspace issues with Pakistan.

Even so, Gebremariam is steering a transformation plan focused on cutting costs and sharpening strategy.

Singapore Airlines, which owns part of Air India, recently acknowledged the airline's progress but pointed out things are moving slowly, though both partners say they are in it for the long haul.

The board will also talk about how Air India Express fits into all this.