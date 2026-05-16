N Chandrasekaran in FY2026 report: AI backbone, TCS $2.3B annualized
TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran says AI isn't just a buzzword anymore. It's become the backbone of how businesses run today.
In TCS's FY2026 report, he highlighted that companies are weaving AI into everything from supply chains to risk management and customer engagement.
TCS itself has gone all-in on AI, reporting annualized revenue of $2.3 billion from its AI services this year.
TCS launches HyperVault, pursues data centers
With total revenues hitting $30 billion in FY2026, TCS is stepping up its game by launching HyperVault (an AI platform built with TPG) and moving into the data center space and acquiring several companies to enhance its AI-adjacent capabilities.
Looking ahead, CEO K Krithivasan wants to make TCS the world's top AI-driven tech provider: plans include building India's first high-density AI data center and rolling out industry-specific AI systems to keep business smarter and more resilient.