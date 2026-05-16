N Chandrasekaran in FY2026 report: AI backbone, TCS $2.3B annualized

TCS launches HyperVault, pursues data centers

With total revenues hitting $30 billion in FY2026, TCS is stepping up its game by launching HyperVault (an AI platform built with TPG) and moving into the data center space and acquiring several companies to enhance its AI-adjacent capabilities.

Looking ahead, CEO K Krithivasan wants to make TCS the world's top AI-driven tech provider: plans include building India's first high-density AI data center and rolling out industry-specific AI systems to keep business smarter and more resilient.