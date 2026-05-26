N Chandrasekaran leads Tata Sons board to fix unlisted loss-makers

Tata Trusts consider Tata Sons listing

Chandrasekaran's third term as chairman is up for discussion after concerns about losses in unlisted companies caused a delay earlier this year.

If he stays on, he'd need an exception to the retirement age rule.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts will meet soon to talk governance issues, especially Venu Srinivasan's push to list Tata Sons publicly, which could mean more transparency but also new challenges for the group.