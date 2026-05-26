N Chandrasekaran leads Tata Sons board to fix unlisted loss-makers
Business
Tata Sons is expected to hold a key board meeting today, led by N Chandrasekaran, to rethink the group's future.
They're focusing on fixing unlisted and loss-making businesses, boosting efficiency, and making smarter use of their capital.
The board includes Vice Chairman Noel Tata and two independent directors.
Tata Trusts consider Tata Sons listing
Chandrasekaran's third term as chairman is up for discussion after concerns about losses in unlisted companies caused a delay earlier this year.
If he stays on, he'd need an exception to the retirement age rule.
Meanwhile, Tata Trusts will meet soon to talk governance issues, especially Venu Srinivasan's push to list Tata Sons publicly, which could mean more transparency but also new challenges for the group.