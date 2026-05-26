N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Sons maps 5 business turnaround plans
On Tuesday, Tata Sons spent six hours at Bombay House, Mumbai, mapping out turnaround plans for five of its major businesses.
Led by Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the board discussed how to tackle challenges and boost growth in areas like aviation, semiconductors, EV batteries, telecom gear, and digital platforms.
Outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson shared the airline's current issues and future road map with the team.
Tata Group prioritizes capital and break-even
The meeting zeroed in on financial priorities: think capital investments and break-even goals for each company.
While no big decisions were made yet, it's clear Tata Group is doubling down on sectors that need heavy investment but promise solid long-term returns.
The team's focus: smart growth and making shareholder value count.