N Chandrasekaran meets Mehli Mistry at Bombay House, hinting reconciliation
Business
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran just met with Mehli Mistry, a former Tata Trusts trustee, at Bombay House.
The two have had a rocky history since Ratan Tata's passing in 2024, but this meeting (and their recent appearance together at Mistry's daughter's wedding) suggests they might be ready to move past old disagreements.
Mistry challenges trust removals, backs Chandrasekaran
Mistry was recently removed from two key trusts and is now challenging that decision before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.
Despite all the internal drama, he's still backing Chandrasekaran for a third term as chairman.
Their rift has even caused issues for Tata Sons's annual general meeting, showing just how much these personal dynamics matter behind the scenes.