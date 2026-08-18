N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman amid board deadlock
Business
N Chandrasekaran has resigned as chairman of Tata Sons, ending a long stretch of uncertainty and behind-the-scenes disagreements.
Even though Tata Trusts backed him for a third term last year, the board couldn't agree, and things stayed tense.
Tata Sons board clashes over investments
The main issues were clashes with Tata Trusts over who calls the shots, how much to invest in big projects like Tata Digital and Air India, and questions about taking Tata Sons public.
With his exit just before the big AGM on August 18, the group now has to find a new leader who can handle these challenges and keep things steady.