N Chandrasekaran takes charge amid Campbell Wilson's Air India exit
Big changes are happening at Air India: CEO Campbell Wilson is on his way out, so Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has jumped in to keep things steady.
He is now running weekly reviews and has told major teams like flight operations and commercial strategy to report straight to him.
Former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola is also joining as an executive adviser to help out during this leadership shuffle.
Air India posts ₹27,000 cr loss
Air India has been struggling with high costs lately, thanks to issues like the Iran conflict and Pakistani airspace restrictions, which means fewer flights and pricier fuel.
Losses for FY26 hit ₹27,000 crore, so Tata and Singapore Airlines (which own part of Air India) are pumping in more cash.
All this uncertainty has slowed decision-making and made things tough for employees, but the airline is trying to cut costs by swapping old planes for new ones while keeping up capacity.