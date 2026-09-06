N Chandrasekaran to host Air India townhall introducing Tewolde Gebremariam

This will be Gebremariam's first real interaction with the team.

The timing matters: Air India is facing rising costs from expensive fuel and tricky airspace routes, which means longer flights and more stopovers.

To help steady things, Tata Sons has okayed a potential ₹100 billion investment, while Singapore Airlines says it will review any funding requests carefully.

There is even talk of delaying new aircraft deliveries until the CEO-designate reviews any such key decisions.