N Chandrasekaran to host Air India townhall introducing Tewolde Gebremariam
Big changes are coming for Air India!
On Monday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will host a town hall to introduce Tewolde Gebremariam, the new CEO-designate and former Ethiopian Airlines boss.
The meeting is expected to lay out fresh plans for Air India's future as it works through a major transformation.
Tata Sons okays potential ₹10,000 cr
This will be Gebremariam's first real interaction with the team.
The timing matters: Air India is facing rising costs from expensive fuel and tricky airspace routes, which means longer flights and more stopovers.
To help steady things, Tata Sons has okayed a potential ₹100 billion investment, while Singapore Airlines says it will review any funding requests carefully.
There is even talk of delaying new aircraft deliveries until the CEO-designate reviews any such key decisions.