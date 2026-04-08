N Chandrasekaran's 3rd term at Tata Sons now in doubt

June 2026 Tata Trusts review reappointment

A key meeting in June 2026 will review Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the group's performance.

Trustees will review the group's financial health and how new ventures are performing and any reappointment could come with stricter conditions.

With several struggling companies in the mix, the pressure is definitely on for both Chandrasekaran and the entire Tata group.