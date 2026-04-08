N Chandrasekaran's 3rd term at Tata Sons now in doubt
Business
N Chandrasekaran's third term as Tata Sons chairman might not materialize, with his third term now in doubt.
Despite efforts to turn things around, big losses at Air India and Tata Digital have raised questions about his leadership.
There's also some unease among Tata Trusts's trustees over how things are being handled.
June 2026 Tata Trusts review reappointment
A key meeting in June 2026 will review Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the group's performance.
Trustees will review the group's financial health and how new ventures are performing and any reappointment could come with stricter conditions.
With several struggling companies in the mix, the pressure is definitely on for both Chandrasekaran and the entire Tata group.