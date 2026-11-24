NAB apologizes after automated voluntary redundancy emails sent before talks
NAB just had an awkward tech slip-up: some employees received automated emails about their voluntary redundancy applications before any real conversation happened.
The bank apologized for the mix-up and says it is now moving faster to talk things through with everyone affected, hoping to clear up confusion and ease some nerves.
NAB plans about 2,500 job cuts
This all ties back to NAB's major restructuring plans, which include cutting around 2,500 jobs (about 6% of its workforce) over the next year.
The bank wants to streamline operations and cut costs but admits that using automated systems for sensitive news can be rough on people.
As other big Australian companies like Qantas and Atlassian also make cuts, it is a reminder that balancing efficiency with empathy really matters right now.