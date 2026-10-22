NABARD borrowing $2bn via RBI facility until Jan 15, 2027
Business
NABARD (the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) is planning to borrow $2 billion from overseas lenders, using a special RBI facility open up to January 15, 2027, for eligible ECB drawdowns made up to December 31, 2026.
Chairman Shaji Krishnan V shared that they have already got offers and are working out the details.
NABARD invested 4cr in skill development
This funding will help NABARD support local co-op and rural banks, which need extra cash for loans and agricultural projects.
On top of that, NABARD just invested ₹4 crore in skill development, even as rising interest rates are making borrowing tougher across the board.