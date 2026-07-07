NABFID seeks CEO, CIO, compliance officer for GIFT City FME
NaBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development) is building a new Fund Management Entity (FME) in Gujarat's GIFT City and wants experienced leaders to join.
They're hiring for CEO, CIO, and compliance officer roles, with applications open until July 24.
If you get picked, you'll sign on for five years, with a chance to stay longer if things go well.
NaBFID CEO CIO need 20+ years
For the CEO and CIO spots, NaBFID wants candidates with 20 years or more of experience in fund management or infrastructure deals.
The FME's main goal? Attract investment from India and abroad to power up local infrastructure projects.
NaBFID itself was set up by law back in 2021 to help fix India's long-term infrastructure funding gap, and it usually brings in talent laterally from across the industry.