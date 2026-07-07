NABFID seeks CEO, CIO, compliance officer for GIFT City FME

NaBFID CEO CIO need 20+ years

For the CEO and CIO spots, NaBFID wants candidates with 20 years or more of experience in fund management or infrastructure deals.

The FME's main goal? Attract investment from India and abroad to power up local infrastructure projects.

NaBFID itself was set up by law back in 2021 to help fix India's long-term infrastructure funding gap, and it usually brings in talent laterally from across the industry.