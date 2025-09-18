Next Article
Nabfid to guarantee 20% of infra bonds
Business
India's pension regulator is supporting a new government move to make investing in infrastructure more attractive.
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) will now guarantee up to 20% on certain infrastructure bonds, making them safer and more appealing for big investors like pension and insurance funds.
Infrastructure funding
This program could help fund major projects—think roads, ports, and more—by lowering risks and costs for investors.
With India needing over ₹25 trillion ($284 billion) in infrastructure funding over the next four fiscal years, these changes make it easier for long-term funds to support the country's growth plans.
It's a behind-the-scenes shift that could influence future infrastructure development.