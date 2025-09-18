Seshaasai Technologies to open ₹813cr IPO on September 23 Business Sep 18, 2025

Seshaasai Technologies, known for its tech-powered payment solutions, is opening its ₹813 crore IPO from September 23-25.

Shares are priced between ₹402 and ₹423 each, with the offer including both new shares (₹480cr) and a sale of existing ones (₹333cr).