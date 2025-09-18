US Fed cuts rates for 1st time in 9 months

Fed expects 2 more rate cuts by end-2025

The Fed expects to make two more rate cuts by the end of 2025, hoping to boost job growth without letting prices spiral.

Meanwhile, other big central banks—the Bank of England, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan—are playing it safe and keeping their rates unchanged for now.

If you're watching the economy or thinking about loans or savings, these moves could affect everything from borrowing costs to job prospects this year.