US Fed cuts rates for 1st time in 9 months
The US Federal Reserve just lowered interest rates by 0.25%—its first cut since December last year—to help out a job market that's looking shaky and to address growing worries about employment.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it "risk management," even though inflation is still running higher than they'd like.
Fed expects 2 more rate cuts by end-2025
The Fed expects to make two more rate cuts by the end of 2025, hoping to boost job growth without letting prices spiral.
Meanwhile, other big central banks—the Bank of England, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan—are playing it safe and keeping their rates unchanged for now.
If you're watching the economy or thinking about loans or savings, these moves could affect everything from borrowing costs to job prospects this year.