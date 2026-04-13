Nadir Godrej to retire as Godrej Industries chairperson in August
Nadir Godrej, who has led the Godrej Industries Group for decades, is set to retire as chairperson in August 2026.
After nearly 50 years with the company and helping it grow globally, he will move into an honorary role as chairman emeritus.
This change is part of a long-planned family succession.
Pirojsha Godrej to chair Godrej Industries
With Nadir stepping back, Pirojsha Godrej will take over as chairperson of both the group and its main company and keep leading other major businesses like Godrej Properties.
Burjis Godrej will head up the agrovet division and join the board, while also stepping down from his managing director role at Astec LifeSciences but staying on as a director.
It is a big moment for one of India's most well-known business families, showing how they are planning ahead for future leadership.