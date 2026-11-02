NALCO posts ₹1,835 cr profit as revenue reaches ₹5,419.4 cr

NALCO's core earnings (EBITDA) rose by 25.2%, though its EBITDA margin dipped a bit as aluminum prices started settling down.

NALCO Chairman-cum-Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh expects prices to stay steady around $3,100-$3,200 per ton.

Looking ahead, NALCO is teaming up with NLC India to build a big new power plant, helping it keep its operations running smoothly from mining all the way to making aluminum.