NALCO posts ₹1,835 cr profit as revenue reaches ₹5,419.4 cr
Business
NALCO just had a strong quarter: its net profit shot up by 28.3% to ₹1,835 crore compared to last year.
The company's revenue also climbed 26.3%, reaching ₹5,419.4 crore.
Basically, business is booming for this government-owned aluminum giant.
NALCO expects aluminum prices $3,100-$3,200
NALCO's core earnings (EBITDA) rose by 25.2%, though its EBITDA margin dipped a bit as aluminum prices started settling down.
NALCO Chairman-cum-Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh expects prices to stay steady around $3,100-$3,200 per ton.
Looking ahead, NALCO is teaming up with NLC India to build a big new power plant, helping it keep its operations running smoothly from mining all the way to making aluminum.