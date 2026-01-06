NALCO shares hit record high as aluminum prices surge

If you're into stocks or just curious about big movers, NALCO's been on a roll—delivering nearly 60% returns over the past year, way ahead of Sensex 's 8%. The company's debt-free, keeps posting strong profits, and now sits at a hefty ₹60,655 crore market cap.

What's fueling the growth?

Profits are up for the eighth straight quarter, with cash flow and earnings hitting new highs.

With demand rising from electric vehicles and tech infrastructure, NALCO is also expanding—currently expanding its refinery and planning new smelters to ride the next wave of aluminum demand.