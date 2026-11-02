Naman Bansal and Shreyans Jain raise $1.3 million for Manicule
Business
Two young Indian entrepreneurs, Naman Bansal and Shreyans Jain, just landed $1.3 million in seed funding for their San Francisco-based AI startup, Manicule.
Backed by Y Combinator and Broom Ventures, they plan to use the funds to grow their team and expand services for businesses.
Bansal and Jain push AI discovery
Bansal grew up in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, while Jain started at 14, both passionate about making tech more accessible.
Manicule's goal is simple: help people discover software using AI recommendations.
As Bansal puts it, "The fundamental unit of software discovery has shifted from the Google search query to the AI prompt."