Nandan Denim shares rise just over 1% after FY26 results

Costs trimmed stock down over 34%

The company managed to cut total expenses this year, mainly by spending less on raw materials and paying less in finance costs.

Even though the stock is down more than 34% over the past year, it opened at ₹2.65 and hit a high of ₹2.67 per share on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Analysts say there's support for the stock at ₹2.4 and resistance around ₹3, hinting at a cautious but slightly optimistic vibe for investors watching the textile sector right now.