Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal launch ₹2,200 cr Fund III
Business
Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal just rolled out Fundamentum Partnership Fund III, aiming to raise ₹2,200 crore (about $230 million), their biggest venture capital push yet.
The fund is all about backing promising Indian startups at the Series B stage, with typical investments ranging from $10 million to $15 million.
Fund III targets consumer tech fintech
This new fund is putting most of its money into consumer technology and fintech, with AI-driven ideas accounting for the balance: think smarter apps and digital financial services built for India.
They're also looking to bring in international investors through GIFT City and have a fresh leadership team on board to help spot the next big thing.