Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal launch ₹2,200cr Fundamentum Fund III

Fund III to write $10 million cheques

Fundamentum Fund III plans to typically write first cheques of about $10 million and invest $15 million on average each in 11 promising startups and has set aside 40% of its funds for follow-up investments.

There's also a leadership update: Ashish Kumar will now head Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), which is focusing on AI and deeptech with a separate ₹3,000 crore pool.

Past funds have already backed big names like Spinny and PharmEasy, so the team is keen to keep spotting and supporting the next big innovators in India's startup scene.