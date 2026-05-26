Nandan Nilekani launches 3,000cr F2A fund for AI deeptech startups
Nandan Nilekani and his team just kicked off a massive ₹3,000 crore fund called F2A to back Indian startups working in AI and deep tech.
Most of the money will come from Indian investors, with a chunk set aside for partnerships with big players like sovereign funds and family offices.
F2A to invest 40cr-90cr each
F2A is looking to invest ₹40 crore to ₹90 crore each in 12 to 15 startups over the next three years, in semiconductors, robotics, space tech, drones, quantum computing, and energy transition.
The focus is on companies that are ready to scale up fast.
Debraj Banerjee has joined as a general partner to help lead this push.
F2A expects 4 or 5 deals
The team believes India's got real momentum in AI and deep tech. Sanjeev Kumar said the team is seeing a structural shift in how AI and deeptech are being built and adopted across sectors.
The fund aims to boost local innovation and strengthen supply chains by investing where India already has an edge.
Four or five deals are expected soon as they start rolling out investments.