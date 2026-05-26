Nandan Nilekani launches 3,000cr F2A fund for AI deeptech startups

F2A is looking to invest ₹40 crore to ₹90 crore each in 12 to 15 startups over the next three years, in semiconductors, robotics, space tech, drones, quantum computing, and energy transition. The focus is on companies that are ready to scale up fast. Debraj Banerjee has joined as a general partner to help lead this push.

F2A expects 4 or 5 deals

The team believes India's got real momentum in AI and deep tech. Sanjeev Kumar said the team is seeing a structural shift in how AI and deeptech are being built and adopted across sectors.

The fund aims to boost local innovation and strengthen supply chains by investing where India already has an edge.

Four or five deals are expected soon as they start rolling out investments.