Nandan Nilekani says AI not out to replace people Business May 29, 2026

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani says AI isn't out to replace people: it's meant to help us do more.

In the company's FY26 report, he stressed that learning the basics of AI matters, even as businesses rush to adopt it.

He also pointed out that while some jobs might shift because of AI, there could actually be more opportunities worldwide by 2030.