Nandan Nilekani says AI not out to replace people
Business
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani says AI isn't out to replace people: it's meant to help us do more.
In the company's FY26 report, he stressed that learning the basics of AI matters, even as businesses rush to adopt it.
He also pointed out that while some jobs might shift because of AI, there could actually be more opportunities worldwide by 2030.
WEF cites net 78 million jobs
Nilekani highlighted a World Economic Forum citing 92 million jobs could be lost globally by 2030 due to AI, but also that 170 million new roles might be created, leaving a net gain of 78 million jobs.
He acknowledged there are hurdles in fully adopting AI, like old tech systems and changing rules, but believes reliable partners can help businesses innovate and grow in this new era.