Nandita Sinha to lead Instamart as Swiggy shares rally

Sinha steps in as Swiggy faces tough competition from Amazon, Flipkart, and Zomato in the fast delivery space.

Her track record at Myntra is seen as a big plus for Instamart's future growth plans.

Meanwhile, rival Zepto is struggling with its IPO and has seen its valuation drop sharply since last year, even as Swiggy's shares are still down over the past year despite this week's rebound.