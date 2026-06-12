Narayana Group opens 1st pre-primary 'The One School' in Kondapur
Business
The Narayana Group just opened its first pre-primary school, The One School, in Kondapur.
This marks their big move into early childhood education, offering a child-focused environment for kids from pre-primary to Grade two, with plans to add higher grades each year.
Narayana school emphasizes play-based learning
At The One School, learning is all about play and creativity: think arts, music, and hands-on activities that help kids grow confident and independent.
The launch event brought together the Narayana leadership team and special guests like MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, highlighting the school's play-based, child-centric approach.