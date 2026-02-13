Naredco asks government for incentives to boost affordable housing
Business
Naredco, the group representing thousands of real estate developers, is asking the government for incentives to make affordable housing and rental homes more accessible.
President Parveen Jain says these moves are essential for "Housing for All" and could give the real estate sector a much-needed boost.
He also highlighted that better enforcement of RERA would help keep things transparent across India.
Tax breaks and policy support needed
With the share of affordable housing in total sales volumes going down, Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani suggests tax breaks and other policy support to encourage both buying and renting options.
He's also pushing for greener building practices.
Naredco is calling for incentives, tax reductions and promotion of rental and green housing.