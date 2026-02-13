Naredco asks government for incentives to boost affordable housing Business Feb 13, 2026

Naredco, the group representing thousands of real estate developers, is asking the government for incentives to make affordable housing and rental homes more accessible.

President Parveen Jain says these moves are essential for "Housing for All" and could give the real estate sector a much-needed boost.

He also highlighted that better enforcement of RERA would help keep things transparent across India.