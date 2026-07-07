Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto announce UPI link with Indonesia
Business
India's UPI is set to work with Indonesia's payment system, making it much easier for people from both countries to pay, shop, and travel.
Announced by Prime Minister Modi alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this move is all about smoother transactions and closer economic ties.
India Indonesia broaden cooperation beyond payments
It's not just about digital payments: India and Indonesia are also joining forces in industries like steel and rare-earth magnets.
They're even working together on preserving the ancient Prambanan Temple.
Modi said he hopes these efforts will kick off a new era of partnership and help both countries play a bigger role in global growth.