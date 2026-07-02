Narendra Modi and Sanae Takaichi open ₹35,000cr Maruti Kharkhoda plant
Business
Big news for India's auto scene: Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi opened Maruti Suzuki's massive new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana.
Built with a ₹35,000 crore investment, this factory will boost production by one million cars a year and create over 21,000 direct jobs.
Major win for Make in India
This is one of the biggest moves yet in India's car industry and a major win for Make in India.
The plant strengthens India's spot as a global car-making hub and highlights growing tech ties between India and Japan.
It also means more opportunities for local suppliers and fresh investments in auto components, pretty exciting if you're into cars or just rooting for more jobs!