Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin aim $100B trade by 2030
Business
India and Russia are aiming high: Prime Minister Modi and President Putin want to boost their trade to $100 billion by 2030.
This came out after their meeting at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, where they also talked about investing more in each other's countries and making it easier for skilled Indian workers to find jobs in Russia.
India, Russia pursue $50B investments, training
Both leaders are pushing for $50 billion in mutual investments by 2030, plus new education programs so Indian students can train for jobs needed in Russia.
The idea is to make ties between the two countries stronger, not just through trade, but also by sharing skills and opportunities.