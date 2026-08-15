Narendra Modi announces free trade agreements with 40 countries
Business
On Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi shared that India now has free trade agreements with 40 countries, a sign, he said, that the world is taking India's economic power seriously.
The announcement came from the Red Fort, marking a big moment for India's global presence.
Narendra Modi highlights manufacturing gains
Modi also highlighted how much India's manufacturing scene has leveled up:
Defense production has increased nearly fourfold over the past 12 years, Electronic manufacturing has grown nearly sevenfold, and mobile phone production has risen 33-fold.
Plus, he mentioned new semiconductor plants and plans to add five more nuclear reactors, moves aimed at making India more self-reliant and future-ready.