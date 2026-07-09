Narendra Modi announces India Australia working on bilateral investment treaty
Business
During his Melbourne visit for the India-Australia annual summit, Prime Minister Modi announced that both countries are working on a bilateral investment treaty (BIT).
The goal? Make it easier for Indian and Australian businesses to invest in each other's economies and take their partnership up a notch.
The announcement came after talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Modi and Albanese reaffirm close ties
Modi shared that the BIT will give investors more confidence and help create new opportunities on both sides.
Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together, adapting their partnership as the world changes.
In short: expect smoother business moves, stronger economic ties, and more collaboration between India and Australia soon.