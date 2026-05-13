Narendra Modi chaired CCEA hikes paddy MSP ₹72 per quintal
Business
Big news for farmers: the government just bumped up the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by ₹72 per quintal for the upcoming kharif season.
After a CCEA meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, common paddy will now fetch ₹2,441 per quintal and A-grade gets ₹2,461.
This change applies to the 2026-27 kharif marketing season.
Ashwini Vaishnaw: MSP 50% above cost
According to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new MSP is about 50% higher than what it costs farmers to grow their crops.
The government plans to buy over 824 lakh tons of paddy and pay out a total of ₹2.60 lakh crore during harvest time.