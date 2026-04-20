Narendra Modi, Lee Jae-yong and Lee Jae Myung share selfie

Galaxy Z Flip7 made in Noida

What's cool? The selfie was taken on the Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung's latest foldable phone made right in Noida.

It's a subtle nod to how seriously Samsung is taking India's Make in India push: building mobile phones in Noida since 1996.

The company's big presence here means Samsung's manufacturing and R&D presence in India as both countries strengthen their partnership.