Narendra Modi meets semiconductor leaders, urges government industry teamwork
Business
Prime Minister Modi just met with top semiconductor industry leaders to talk about India's big plans in chip manufacturing and tech.
He called for stronger teamwork between the government and industry, highlighting how important it is to skilling up people and pushing forward in areas like AI and quantum computing.
SEMI Micron Intel praise ISM 2.0
Leaders from organizations including SEMI, Micron, and Intel praised India's recent moves in the semiconductor space, especially efforts like ISM 2.0 that boost manufacturing and research.
Modi promised a stable policy environment and said industry feedback will help shape future decisions as India aims to become a global hub for semiconductors.