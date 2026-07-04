Narendra Modi opens CG semi OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat

₹7600cr investment planned over 5 years

The ₹7,600 crore investment, planned over five years to develop two OSAT plants in Sanand, includes this facility.

The plant is set to attract ancillary industries and boost the local economy.

The first chips are headed to Japan, putting India on the map as a serious player in semiconductors.

At the launch, Modi highlighted how India's electronics manufacturing has taken off (mobile production alone has grown 33 times since 2014) and shared that India is now expected to have five operational semiconductor facilities by 2026.

Sanand is quickly turning into a hotspot for tech innovation and new opportunities.