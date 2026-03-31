Narendra Modi opens Kaynes Semicon Sanand ₹3,300 cr facility

Sanand becoming India's semiconductor hub

Today in a way, a new bridge between Sanand and Silicon Valley, the plant will make advanced power modules for US companies, showing off India's growing spot in the global tech scene.

The factory started up just 14 months after approval and has already shipped hundreds of chip modules to the US

With more tech giants like Micron setting up, Sanand is quickly turning into India's own semiconductor hub, helping the country rely less on imported chips and aiming for a $100 billion market by the end of the decade (by 2029).