Narendra Modi tells European CEOs India is open for business
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just told top European business leaders that India is open for business and ready to team up.
At the European Round Table for Industry in Sweden, he highlighted how stronger India-Europe ties could help shape the global economy.
The event was co-hosted by Sweden's prime minister and the European Commission president, drawing a crowd of big-name CEOs.
Modi proposes annual India-Europe CEO roundtable
Modi called India the "world's fastest-growing major economy" with 1.4 billion people and a booming startup scene.
He pointed to reforms like GST, lower corporate taxes, and easier foreign investment rules as reasons for optimism.
To keep things moving, he suggested an annual India-Europe CEO roundtable and new working groups, plus an ERT India Desk to help companies get started.
Big players like Vodafone, Airbus, and Unilever were all ears as Modi made his pitch for more European investment in India's growth story.