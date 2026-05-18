Narendra Modi tells European CEOs India is open for business

Modi proposes annual India-Europe CEO roundtable

Modi called India the "world's fastest-growing major economy" with 1.4 billion people and a booming startup scene.

He pointed to reforms like GST, lower corporate taxes, and easier foreign investment rules as reasons for optimism.

To keep things moving, he suggested an annual India-Europe CEO roundtable and new working groups, plus an ERT India Desk to help companies get started.

Big players like Vodafone, Airbus, and Unilever were all ears as Modi made his pitch for more European investment in India's growth story.