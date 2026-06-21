Narendra Modi to host Japan's Sanae Takaichi in Guwahati summit

Indo-Japanese forum to boost semiconductors

Executives from Itochu and Toyota Tsusho will be part of the team, and Japanese SMEs and startups will participate in an Indo-Japanese business forum.

The focus? Boosting collaboration on semiconductors as Assam steps up as a tech hub.

The summit also aims to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and clean energy, while both leaders plan to reaffirm their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and ramp up military cooperation.