Narendra Modi to host Japan's Sanae Takaichi in Guwahati summit
India and Japan are holding their big annual summit in Guwahati, Assam, from July 1-3, 2026, marking the first time this event lands in Northeast India.
Prime Minister Modi will host Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with a 50-member Japanese business team led by Suzuki Motor president Toshihiro Suzuki joining in.
Indo-Japanese forum to boost semiconductors
Executives from Itochu and Toyota Tsusho will be part of the team, and Japanese SMEs and startups will participate in an Indo-Japanese business forum.
The focus? Boosting collaboration on semiconductors as Assam steps up as a tech hub.
The summit also aims to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and clean energy, while both leaders plan to reaffirm their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and ramp up military cooperation.