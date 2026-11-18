Narendra Modi to open FICCI annual meet at Bharat Mandapam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open FICCI's big annual convention on November 19 at Bharat Mandapam.
This year's theme, Bharat 2047, is all about where India wants to be by its 100th year of independence.
Expect more than 2,500 delegates, including corporate leaders, chief executives, ambassadors, diplomats and policymakers, gathering to talk about how business can help shape the country's future.
FICCI enters its centenary year as industry voice
FICCI has been a major voice for Indian business since 1927 and is now in its centenary year; it will mark 100 years on April 7, 2027.
Representing more than 2.5 lakh companies and partnering with global business groups, FICCI uses events like this to spark conversations on economic priorities and how India can connect more with the world as it looks ahead to 2047.