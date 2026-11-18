Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open FICCI's big annual convention on November 19 at Bharat Mandapam.

This year's theme, Bharat 2047, is all about where India wants to be by its 100th year of independence.

Expect more than 2,500 delegates, including corporate leaders, chief executives, ambassadors, diplomats and policymakers, gathering to talk about how business can help shape the country's future.