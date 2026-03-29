Narendra Modi to open Kaynes Semicon plant Sanand March 31 Business Mar 29, 2026

Big news for tech fans: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open Kaynes Semicon's new chip assembly and testing plant in Sanand, Gujarat, on March 31.

This marks the third major chip facility launched near Ahmedabad this year.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2024 under the India Semiconductor Mission, the plant is expected to roll out about 6 million chips every day.