Narendra Modi to open Kaynes Semicon plant Sanand March 31
Business
Big news for tech fans: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open Kaynes Semicon's new chip assembly and testing plant in Sanand, Gujarat, on March 31.
This marks the third major chip facility launched near Ahmedabad this year.
Approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2024 under the India Semiconductor Mission, the plant is expected to roll out about 6 million chips every day.
Kaynes 3300 cr facility brings OSAT
The 33 billion-rupee Kaynes facility brings much-needed OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) capabilities to India, focusing on testing and packaging, two key steps in making chips.
With four out of 10 big semiconductor projects now based in Gujarat, the state is quickly becoming a hub for tech growth and new job opportunities.