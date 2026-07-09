Narendra Modi urges Australian firms to invest in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called on Australian companies to invest in India's booming economy, speaking at a big CEOs' forum in Melbourne alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
With more than 200 business leaders at the Economic Roadmap business event, Modi made it clear he wants more collaboration and fresh ideas between the two countries.
Modi highlights sectors and university partnerships
Modi spotlighted areas like clean energy, critical minerals, AI, manufacturing, and defense as top picks for investment, saying India's size and innovation make it a great match for Australian businesses.
He also encouraged deeper partnerships with Australian universities for research and skill-building.
Modi highlighted how the recent trade agreement has already boosted business between the two nations and urged both sides to wrap up the next big deal (CECA) soon.