Nasdaq-100 falls 1.8% as Meta Platforms slides and oil spikes

The US started partially evacuating from Saudi Arabia due to regional conflict, which rattled energy markets even more.

UBS global equities head Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi suggested it might be smart to mix in more fixed-income investments to ride out the ups and downs.

Meanwhile, Europe's financial worries had investors running to safer bets like US Treasuries and German bunds.

Apollo Chief Economist Torsten Slok also pointed out that if AI doesn't deliver big returns, venture capital could feel the squeeze too.