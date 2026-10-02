Nasdaq and NYSE Arca to offer overnight US stock trading
Big news for night owls and global investors: Starting December 6, Nasdaq and NYSE Arca will let you trade US stocks overnight, from 9pm to 4am.
This move is meant to open things up for international traders and compete with crypto and prediction markets.
It's a big shift after decades of shutting down at night, but there are still some worries about how active (and safe) these new hours will be.
Institutional investors cite low activity concerns
Institutional investors aren't totally sold yet. Many worry about low activity and bigger price gaps when trading at night.
A recent survey showed market participants were not eager to trade stocks around the clock.
Still, as infrastructure gets better (like the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. moving to a nearly round-the-clock model), experts say overnight trading is growing quickly.
So if risks get sorted out, expect more action in these new hours soon.