Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs on AI optimism

Alphabet and NVIDIA drive market gains

Tech stocks really drove the rally: Alphabet and NVIDIA led, with other big names also seeing gains.

The S&P 500 ended at a fresh record; Nasdaq gained 1.2% to a new peak; but the Dow edged lower.

On another front, oil prices eased as President Trump landed in Beijing with CEOs Elon Musk and Jensen Huang for talks about tariffs and energy supplies, though diesel prices have shot up by 50% since the start of the war, raising concerns about global reserves and volatility.