Nasdaq beats Q2 2026 profit forecasts as debut trading surges
Nasdaq just beat its second-quarter 2026 profit forecasts, thanks to a wave of big-name IPOs and more people wanting market data during some pretty wild market swings.
A high-profile debut stood out: over 500 million shares traded on day one, sending trading volumes soaring.
All this action was fueled by global tensions and new twists in AI-driven trading.
Nasdaq revenue rises 15% to $1.5B
Nasdaq's total revenue jumped 15% to $1.5 billion this quarter.
The capital access platforms segment (think: listings and market data) grew 19% to $621 million, while its fintech side saw a solid 16% bump.
Even with all these wins, Nasdaq shares only rose slightly after the announcement and are still down for the year, but analysts say its focus on data services and fraud prevention is keeping them strong in a tough market.