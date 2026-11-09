Nasdaq dips 150 points amid Jensen Huang probe, Dow rebounds
Nasdaq futures took a 150-point dip on Sunday, with investors reacting to news that NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is reported to be under investigation over alleged links to a Chinese spy.
The tech world is watching closely, since this could shake things up for the sector.
Meanwhile, Dow Jones futures actually bounced back by 150 points after last week's big drop following the US midterm elections.
Earnings, inflation, Fed speeches, U.S.-Iran tensions
It's a packed week ahead: CoreWeave and Nebius Group are dropping their earnings reports soon, and everyone's waiting for fresh inflation data on November 10 and 13.
Plus, speeches from several Federal Reserve officials might hint at upcoming interest rate changes.
On top of all that, ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions are in focus: any shifts there could mean more market swings.