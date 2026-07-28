Nasdaq down 107 points as AI and China concerns grow
Business
The Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, dropping 107 points (0.43%) to 24,825.072.
Tech stocks took a hit as investors grew cautious about how much companies are really spending on AI chips and competition from China is heating up.
With everyone feeling a bit nervous, all eyes are now on upcoming earnings reports from big Wall Street firms for clues about where the market is headed.
Dow Jones gains, S&P 500 slips
While the Dow Jones started strong with a 282.8-point gain (up 0.54%), the S&P 500 slipped by 17.6 points (down 0.24%).
The split shows that investors are more confident in traditional stocks right now, while tech-heavy indexes like the Nasdaq face pressure from AI-related uncertainty.